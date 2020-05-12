Sycuan, Valley View Casinos Announce Reopening Dates

Sycuan Casino Resort and Valley View Casino & Hotel announced Tuesday they will reopen to the public on May 20 and 22, respectively, with modifications to ensure employee and visitor safety.

Sycuan temporarily closed its doors on March 20 and said it's ready to reopen on Wednesday, May 20 at noon. All visitors will be screened upon entrance and required to wear a face covering, according to the casino.

Sycuan's reopening will happen in phases with some gaming machines, restaurants and other amenities remaining closed at first, the casino said. During the upcoming phase one, select food and beverage venues will have limited hours of operation and offer dine-in and to-go service with limitations.

“Over the past several weeks, we have made extensive changes at our property and implemented an aggressive health and sanitation program to ensure we are doing everything we can to protect our guests and team members for our reopening,” said Cody J. Martinez, Chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation.

Sycuan said every other slot machine will be turned off and table games will be limited to a max of three players. Bingo and poker will remain closed in the initial phase.

Valet, room service, the Spa Ritual and Retreat Pool & Cabanas will also remain closed in the initial phase.

The casino said it is using self-cleaning antimicrobial coating throughout the property, thermal cameras at entrances, plexiglass shields, personal protective equipment and more.

Valley View said on its website that it will reopen on Friday, May 22 at 8 a.m. with modifications such as requiring guests to wear face masks.

Viejas Casino and Resort announced Saturday that it will reopen on Monday, May 18 at 8 a.m.

Jamul Casino, Pala Casin Spa & Resort and Harrah's Resort Southern California have not yet released any information about reopening. Barona Resort & Casino said it does not have a target reopening date and is following CDC and county guidelines.