Encinitas Council to Meet Sunday on Opening Moonlight Beach

Monday's potential opening of Moonlight Beach will be considered by the Encinitas City Council at a special meeting Sunday at 4 p.m.

The beach would open at 8 a.m. Monday and all entrances that are at least 6 feet wide would open, but all other beach access points would be closed, according to a draft proposal released by the city.

The meeting in the Council Chambers, 505 South Vulcan Ave., is in response to the San Diego County Health Department's surprise announcement Friday that ocean activities would be allowed starting Monday.

"Unfortunately, the cities were anticipating an opening around May 1 and weren't given much advance notice of the county's prohibition being lifted," said Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear in a release.

In Phase 1 of the draft proposal, all water activity, including swimming, surfing, paddling, and kayaking would be allowed. Walking or running on the beach would also be allowed in an "Active Zone" that will be prepared by the city.

"No gatherings of any kind on the beaches," the draft states. "No stopping, standing, sitting or lying down and no chairs, blankets, coolers, or anything stationary. No games or sports on the beach."

All beach parking lots will be closed and parking on Coast Highway will be prohibited, the draft said.

"Law enforcement will closely monitor adherence to the County of San Diego Public Health order prohibiting gatherings," the draft said.

In Phase 2, an intermediate phase with no date to begin scheduled, the entire beach would be opened to all activity without restrictions.

Three people were arrested and cited at Moonlight Beach on Saturday for violating the stay-home order and congregating on a closed beach, according

to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The arrests took place during a protest rally against beach closures and the stay-home order.