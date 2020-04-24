County Clears Way for Beaches to Reopen at Cities’ Discretion

If you've been wondering when you'll be able to take a dip in the ocean, an answer could be coming soon.

San Diego County's Public Health Order is being modified to allow for surfing, swimming, and other in-water activities at some regional beaches, effective next Monday at sunrise.

However, the order calls for individual cities to make decisions on when they will open up their beaches and allow access to the ocean. Cities will also decide hours for openings, and set guidelines more strict, but not less strict, than the county's.

The county's announcement came at its daily news briefing Friday afternoon. So far no cities have released their guidelines, but this week San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said regional lifeguard agencies spearheaded a plan in conjunction with coastal mayors and health officials to have a plan ready for when beaches were cleared to reopen.

"Before you head out to your local beach on Monday, I would encourage you to check with your local city to see if they will be staffed, open and ready or if it will come at a later date,” County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said.

The county did not ease restrictions on bay and ocean boating, which was a phase 1 element of the regional plan. Piers, boardwalks and beach parking lots will remain closed. State beaches and parks remain closed as well, and decisions regarding those spaces will not be made locally.

Under phase 2, all activities that allow for physical distancing would be allowed at the beaches, bays, piers, boardwalks and parking lots.

Restrictions on active recreation at the beach are still in effect -- the public cannot sit, lay down, play group sports or participate in group activities. The public is allowed to walk across the beach to enter the water, then exit.

"To be clear, our Public Health Order removes restrictions on people entering the water for purposes of swimming, surfing, paddle boarding, and kayaking. Local cities are responsible for opening up the beach access and it will be upon each and every one of them to determine if they want to open up the beaches on Monday morning," Fletcher said.

The county also amended its public health order to make facial coverings mandatory for any member of the public coming within six feet of a non family member.