Borrego Springs Debuts New Sheriff’s Office, Library, Park

The new, 16.1-acre park in Borrego Springs takes up the majority of the 19-acre space shared with a new library and sheriff's office.

The small community of Borrego Springs in northeast San Diego County is welcoming big additions to better serve its residents: a new library, park and sheriff’s office.

The amenities share space on a 19-acre property along County Club Road in the unincorporated community, which is located about 90 miles northeast of downtown San Diego near Anza-Borrego Desert State Park.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday to introduce the new facilities.

The 1,600-square-foot sheriff's facility now up and running in Borrego Springs.

Photo credit: San Diego County Communications Office

At 14,000-square-feet, the new library is three times the size of the prior facility and now includes community meeting space, a conference room, a children’s area, a teen area with two private study rooms and a computer room.

The 16.1-acre park features shaded playgrounds, an off-leash dog park, walking trails, picnic areas, sports courts, a meditation area, and the community’s first-ever outdoor amphitheater, with seating for 100. Drought-tolerant, native plants surround the park.

Meanwhile, the 1,600-square-foot San Diego County Sheriff’s Department office shares the property with the park and library. The updated, more functional facility will be used by sheriff’s deputies and the Senior Volunteer Patrol as they serve the communities of Borrego Springs and Ocotillo Wells.

Construction on this project began in October 2017 and was officially completed this past Wednesday, at just under $14 million.