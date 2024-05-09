Know before you go: New app shows real-time beach conditions in Encinitas

A recently launched application is providing North County beachgoers with a new way to stay updated on beach conditions in Encinitas, the city announced on Tuesday.

The "Safe Beach Day" app shows current weather and surf conditions, water temperature and quality, safety alerts, and even stingray activities in Encinitas. The city launched the app in partnership with the lifeguard reporting system Watch Tower.

"Protection of the public is our Division's number one priority, which we attempt to do through education and prevention," Encinitas Marine Safety Captain David Brown said in a news release. "Safe Beach Day provides the opportunity for the public to 'know before they go' and make sound decisions about their beach activities based on their skills and abilities as well as current beach conditions."

To access the app, you can scan the QR codes on the lifeguard towers across Encinitas, at Moonlight Beach Marine Safety Center or Swami's Lifeguard Tower, according to the city. You can also find it on the MyEncinitas mobile app by tapping Safe Beach Day, on the city's website and here.