Woman wanted for Oceanside murder: Crime Stoppers

Jacob Sanders' body was found near the intersection of Benet Road and state Route 76 in Oceanside on Dec. 26, 2022, according to police.

By City News Service

Aarin "Angel" Sorenson is being sought by Oceanside police in connection to a riverbed killing on Dec. 26, 2022.
Authorities reached out to the public Thursday for help in finding a woman suspected of taking part in a murder in a riverbed near the southern reaches of Camp Pendleton.

Aarin "Angel" Sorenso was allegedly involved in the slaying of 37-year-old Jacob Sanders, whose body was found near the intersection of Benet Road and state Route 76 in Oceanside on Dec. 26, 2022, according to police.

Sorenson, a transient who has frequented Oceanside and Tijuana, is described as a 5-foot-tall, roughly 170-pound woman with blond hair and green eyes. She has sometimes gone by other last names, including Perez, Rincon and Wujick, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

