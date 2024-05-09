Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival, Gator by The Bay and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Friday, May 10

Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival

3-day festival at the Waterfront Park| $135+

A highly-anticipated 7+ stage, 80+ bands, 3-day music, culinary and arts festival will descend upon the stunning waterfront of downtown San Diego all along the Embarcadero.

Gator By The Bay-Zydeco, Blues & Crawfish Festival

3-day festival at the Spanish Landing Park| single-day tickets $75

With everything from A to Zydeco, this 4-day, family-friendly cultural celebration takes place on picture-perfect San Diego Bay, featuring 100+ live musical acts & performances on 7 stages, wooden dance floors, shade, green grass and plenty of fun for the kids.

Us, An Evening of Magic & Illusions

7 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido| $49

Us is a theatrical magic experience based on real-life, secret pop-up art exhibits orchestrated by the star of the show, Michael Lamb.

The 1st Annual Dia de las Madres

5 p.m. at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido| Free

A free family event that will include a “danzones” class, dancing, live music, special performances and community recognitions, special guests, food, gifts, and much more.

The 6th Annual WilWin Games

3 p.m. at Castle Park Middle School|Free

Six middle schools from the Sweetwater Union High School District will face off in athletic events, critical thinking challenges and team-driven activities! The event is open to the public. Enjoy local food vendors, Kona Ice treats, professional Photo Booth and much more

Saturday, May 11

Bernardo Winery 47th Annual Spring Arts and Crafts

10 a.m. at Bernardo Winery | Free

Outside wine bars, a food court and over 150 Hand-picked vendors from across Southern California, with everything from handmade jewelry, soaps, paintings and sculpture, local honey, clothing, pottery, items for the home and garden and much more.

Annual Fiesta de los Peñasquitos

Noon at Rancho Peñasquitos| Free

The street fair opens at noon on Black Mountain Road, between Carmel Mountain and Twin Trails. Featuring over 150 booths, two food courts, food trucks, and carnival rides, there is something for everyone.

Epic Day Festival

4 to 9 p.m. at Quartyard, 1301 Market St. | $35

This 21+ event features house and techno artists from around the world, including headliner Pretty Pink. The festival also has a full bar and food vendors.

Catch You On The Rebound: The Last Tour

7 p.m. at Pechanga Arena| $25-$175

The impressive lineup of eight artists will include Brenton Wood, Barbara Mason, Aaron Frazer and many more of the biggest names in Old School R&B.

Sunday, May 12

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, The Musical

7 p.m. at Casa del Prado Theatre | May 3 is pajama night! | $22

Based on the beloved book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to life in this new musical filled with laughter, adventure and a relatable tale of growing up.

MCASD Free Second Sunday

10 a.m. at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego | Free

On the second Sunday of every month, the museum offers free admission to all visitors. No reservations are required for Second Sunday admission.

3rd Annual Coronado Art & Wine Festival

12 p.m. in Coronado| Admission is free; wine tasting $50+

A joyful celebration & showcase of art, wine, food, music & STEM.

36th Annual Balboa Park Pow Wow

10 a.m. at Balboa Park| Free

This year’s Pow Wow will honor the San Diego American Indian Health Center celebrating its 45 years of dedicated service with arts, crafts and food vendors.