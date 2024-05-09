Oceanside

Oceanside e-biker who died after pre-dawn crash is ID'd

Kevin Cerv, 56, sustained severe head and neck trauma, including a spinal fracture, when he collided with a car on April 9

By City News Service

Authorities publicly identified an Oceanside man who died last week from complications of injuries he suffered a month ago in a predawn e-bike crash.

Kevin Cerv, 56, sustained severe head and neck trauma, including a spinal fracture, when the electric two-wheeler he was riding collided with a car at Corporate Centre Drive and Ocean Ranch Boulevard in Oceanside shortly before 4 a.m. on April 9, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Cerv was admitted to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where his condition steadily worsened prior to his death on Friday evening.

