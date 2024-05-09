Average San Diego County gas price drops for 10th day in a row

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Thursday for the 10th consecutive day and 13th time in 14 days, decreasing 1 cent to $5.29.

The average price has dropped 6.9 cents over the past 14 days, including nine-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three consecutive days, was unchanged April 29 and resumed decreasing the following day.

The average price is 4.8 cents less than one week ago but 2 cents more than one month ago and 44.4 cents higher than one year ago. It has dropped $1.145 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price of a gallon of regular gasoline increased two-tenths of a cent to $3.642.

It is 2.9 cents less than one week ago, but 3.4 cents more than one month ago and 11.6 cents higher than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.374 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.