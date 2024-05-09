Court hearing reveals details about deaths of Australian brothers, San Diegan surfer killed in Mexico

A news conference was held by Mexican authorities on Thursday to share more details about the deaths of three surfers — two brothers from Australia and one man from San Diego — who went on a trip to the Ensenada area of Baja California.

The governor of Baja California, Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda, shared that there are three people in custody as a result of the investigation into the execution-style killings.

One of them was identified as 33-year-old Jesús Gerardo. That is his first and middle name, rather than first and last, which is standard procedure for the Mexican criminal justice system. He also goes by the nickname El Kekas, which is slang for a snack or quesadilla. He made his first appearance in court on Wednesday and is currently being charged with kidnapping.

During the hearing, a letter was read by the judge from a woman who identified herself as the man’s girlfriend. She was also arrested during this investigation when police found her with one of the missing men’s phones. She said that Jesús Gerardo confessed the killings to her. She also corroborated what Mexican investigators have already shared, which is that they believe this is a robbery gone wrong.

The third person who is in custody is Jesús Gerardo’s brother. The girlfriend and brother are not charged yet, but prosecutors say they are not done with the investigation and that more charges, maybe be added and even more people, may face charges as well.

Remembering Callum, Carter and Jake

Callum Robinson, Jake Robinson and Carter Rhoad were last heard from on April 27. They went to Baja on a surfing trip, but concern grew when they didn't arrive at a scheduled Airbnb.

Their bodies were found in a well in a remote, coastal area four miles from where the men were camping, according to Mexican authorities. The medical examiner in Baja California shared that they each died from one bullet wound to the head.

Callum lived in Ocean Beach, where Jake was visiting him, though the brothers are from Australia. Rhoad lived in Point Loma. The Robinsons' parents went to Ocean Beach and shared an emotional statement with the media. They said the U.S. became Callum's second home, and the community in Ocean Beach appears to have embraced the professional lacrosse player.

“Callum was a lovable, larger-than-life character," said his mother, Debra Robinson.

Debra said Callum played for Australia in the world lacrosse championships and always carved out time to coach young players.

Jake, meanwhile, was pursuing a career in medicine. His family said he loved running, swimming and attending live music festivals and concerts.

“Jake was a happy, gentle and compassionate soul,” Debra said.

Carter Rhoad played soccer at Point Loma Nazarene University before graduating in 2014. His former coach said, "His love for life was contagious, and he brought love and hope to everyone he knew." He had recently agreed to join the program again, this time as a volunteer coach.

Other than their love for life, the three men shared a passion for surfing.

"Now it's time to bring them home to family and friends and the ocean waves in Australia,” Debra said, adding a request for the community her sons built across borders and oceans: "Please live bigger, shine brighter and love harder in their memory.”