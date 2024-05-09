Parents demand changes after Poway Unified superintendent ousted

A little more than a week after the superintendent of the Poway Unified School District was ousted, some parents are demanding more changes from the school board.

This all relates to the removal of former Superintendent Marian Kim Phelps. While she denied all wrongdoing, Phelps was let go after an investigation into claims she bullied students.

Some parents, who were upset that the investigation had taken months to conclude, presented two petitions on Thursday night. One petition sought to remove some members of the school board, while the other sought to reinstate the coaches who were let go amid this controversy.

"While the board may consider the matter with the superintendent resolved, the community clearly does not and continues to watch your actions intently," parent Rachelle Babler said during the meeting.

"I ask you. I plead you. Please return the coaches back to their respective positions," parent Olga Reyes said.

NBC 7 reached out to the district for a response to the parents' petitions but has yet to hear back at this time.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming spoke to the attorney defending the softball player and her family who filed the lawsuit.