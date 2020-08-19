7 Elementary Schools Approved for Reopening

Seven San Diego County elementary schools have had waivers approved to allow them to reopen campuses for in-person instruction.

The schools are the Christian Unified School District's East, South and West elementary schools; the Gillispie School; Shepard of the Hills Lutheran School; the Cambridge School, and The Rock Academy.

As of Wednesday, 92 schools had applied for the waiver. San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said earlier that applications would be reviewed by county public health experts and then sent to the state for further review and guidance. If the county does not hear back in three days, then, Fletcher said, those applications would be approved.

The applications of the schools approved Wednesday were sent in on Aug. 14.

The county is listing the schools that have applied for the waiver on its website. Fletcher said the list would be updated every morning.

California health officials first released guidelines on Aug. 3 for elementary schools to seek waivers that would allow them to offer in-person classroom instruction. The waivers only apply to kindergarten throuh sixth grade because, health officials say, those students are less likely than older children to become infected or transmit the coronavirus.

NBC 7 has been tracking how each school district in San Diego County plans to tackle the challenging 2020-21 school year.

