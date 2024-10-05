More than 20 residents displaced after Escondido apartment fire, officials say

More than 20 people were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment building in Escondido, officials said Friday.

The blaze broke out at an apartment complex near North Midway Drive and East Grand Avenue at around 2:15 p.m., according to the Escondido Fire Department. Firefighters say it started in one apartment, but by the time they arrived, a total of four units were in flames.

Those four units were destroyed, and eight others were heavily damaged, officials said.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the fire department. Among those displaced were 17 adults and six children. Five cats and two parakeets also had to relocate due to the fire, an Escondido Fire battalion chief said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire department said there have been two fires at the same complex this year. One was in April and involved a parking structure; another one was in August due to a plumbing accident.

Officials say no firefighters were hurt.