Man arrested during traffic stop after weapon, drug bust in Ramona

The driver, identified as Sean Blickfeldt, allegedly was found with a loaded .22 caliber rifle, and several plastic baggies of crystal meth.

By City News Service

Rifle and methamphetamines found during traffic stop in Ramona, April 25, 2025.
San Diego County Sheriff's Office

A 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was found with a rifle and a few grams of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Ramona, authorities said Sunday.

On Friday around 8:30 p.m., deputies from the Ramona sheriff's substation stopped a gray 2004 Ford Ranger pickup with expired registration and a damaged windshield near the intersection of state Route 78 at Poplar Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, identified as Sean Blickfeldt, allegedly was found with a loaded .22 caliber rifle, and several plastic baggies of crystal meth. One plastic bag contained 1.19 grams and the other 2.44 grams, the sheriff's office reported.

Blickfeldt was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm, officials said.

