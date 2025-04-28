Friends and community memorial grows for 12-year-old killed by SUV in Encinitas

A North County community is devastated by a tragedy that killed a 12-year-old Friday night. “It’s shaken our community, but we are also here for them,” a family friend said.

Tragedy has left the Park Dale Lane Elementary School entire community heartbroken, after a 12-year-old girl was killed Friday night just before 7 p.m., while crossing the street at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive, according to San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators said a Nissan X-Terra was headed west, when it collided with a Ford Fusion, going south. The SUV hit the girl, who was walking on the crosswalk. She died at the scene.

A friend of the family said the girl was in that area that night because she attended a nearby dance studio.

“This is just a very tragic situation that happened, and it is amazing to see how the community has come out to support them,” a family friend said.

“She was just so fun! She would like to go from kind of goofy to just the funniest and kindest person ever. She was just so funny and kind, it’s just really sad,” Luca Adams, one of the girl’s friend, said.

“I was like really sad, me, all my friends, everyone was like really sad because it’s just a tragedy that she died,” Levi Ondera said. She also attended school with the victim.

But the display of love is evident throughout the community. A growing memorial of flowers, photos, and heartfelt messages sits in front of Park Dale Lane Elementary, where she attended.

Near the site of the crash sits a flower shop. “As a parent, I have three kids, so it’s painful…it’s painful,” Magdalena Rodriguez said.

The businessowner said friends and family of the young girl have been stopping by to buy flowers and they’ve been dropping them off at a memorial site where the accident happened.

Frankie Tesi and his family were among them. “We just really wanted to bring flowers to the girl that went to our school that passed away and we want to show our support to the family that we really care about them and we really just want to help out,” he said.

“We’re just part of the community and she goes to school with our son Frankie, so we’ve just been all coming together and just really trying to help heal and be with the family,” Julie Tesi, Frankie’s mother, said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash. They said both of the drivers were 44-year-old men, and they remained on scene after the crash.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.