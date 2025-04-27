San Diego Sheriff’s Department

SDSO looking for woman who disappeared in unincorporated El Cajon

Michelle E. Moden, 53, was last seen on April 20 after she left her home in the 6100 block of Dehesa Road, according to the sheriff's office.

By City News Service

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department logo on doors.
NBC 7

San Diego County sheriff's officials sought the public's help Saturday in locating a woman who's been missing for nearly a week after she left her home in an unincorporated area of the county near El Cajon.

Michelle E. Moden, 53, was last seen on April 20 after she left her home in the 6100 block of Dehesa Road, according to the sheriff's office. Her family reported her missing after she did not return. Sheriff's officials say she does not have a cell phone and has a medical condition that requires medication.

Michelle E. Moden, who disappeared April 20, 2025, in unincorporated El Cajon.
Moden left her residence in a blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado bearing the California license plate HVMETAL, a San Francisco Giants tow hitch cover and silver wheels, sheriff's Lt. Rosa Patron said.

Missing woman last seen in a blue 2005 Chevrolet Silverado, April 20, 2025.
Anyone who has seen her or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego County Sheriff's Office at 858-863-3200 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

San Diego Sheriff’s DepartmentEl Cajon
