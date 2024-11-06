What to Know
- The San Diego Mayor's Office is up for grabs
- The balance of power is to be decided for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors
- Encinitas and Coronado are also selecting a mayor this election
When San Diegans headed to the polls on Nov. 5, they cast ballots in one of the most divisive presidential races in memory but also joined their community in selecting local leaders.
Here are results for the races we're keeping a close eye on:
San Diego Mayor
The San Diego mayoral candidates vying this fall hope to tackle the same issues — housing, homelessness, infrastructure, to name a few — but have disparate resumes and are at odds about how to best handle city affairs.
Democrat Todd Gloria, the incumbent, touts his decade and a half of political experience as a great asset. He served on the San Diego City Council and in Sacramento before becoming mayor in 2020 and leading the city through the pandemic.
His opponent, independent Larry Turner, is a police officer and retired Marine with no experience as an elected official. Turner believes being a fresh face is a boon.
San Diego City Attorney
Two Democrats, Heather Ferbert — the current chief deputy in the city attorney’s office — and California State Assemblymember Brian Maienschein, are running against each other.
Ferbert has been in her role for the past four years but with the city attorney’s office for a decade. She represents and legally advises elected officials and nearly every city department. Her department handles hotel leases, consumer protections, civil litigation, police use of force cases and more.
Maienschein, who is terming out as a California State Assemblymember for District 76, was on the San Diego city council for eight years prior to that.
San Diego City Council: Districts 3 and 9
District 3
Incumbent Stephen Whitburn faces homeless advocate and attorney Coleen Cusack in the race to represent District 3, which includes downtown, Hillcrest and North Park.
District 9
Sean Elo-Rivera is running to hold on to his seat representing one of San Diego's most diverse districts, encompassing Kensington, City Heights, Mt. Hope and the College Area. Terry Hoskins, a retired police community relations officer, is challenging the incumbent.
San Diego Board of Supervisors: District 3
Incumbent Terra Lawson-Remer currently represents the district that spans most of San Diego's coastline, from Carlsbad down to Little Italy and across the bay in Coronado. She's facing off against Kevin Faulconer, a past mayor and city councilman from the city of San Diego. Click here for details on the matchup.
Races to watch in other San Diego County cities
Coronado City Council
Six candidates are running for two open council seats: Mark Fleming, Andrew Gade, Christine Mott, Laura Wilkinson Sinton, Amy Steward and Mark Warner. Fleming and Warner are endorsed by the San Diego Republican Party. Mott and Wilkinson Sinton have the backing of the San Diego County Democrats. Voters are being asked to choose of the candidates.
Coronado Mayor
The mayor is the fifth member of the Coronado City Council. The current mayor is terming out, and three current councilmembers are vying for that job: Michael Donovan, John Duncan and Casey Tanaka. Tanaka and Donovan are both terming out of their council positions. If Duncan is elected mayor, he will vacate his council seat. The council will either have to appoint someone to fill it or hold a special election.
Encinitas Mayor
Encinitas mayor Tony Kranz and City Councilmember Bruce Ehlers, who is challenging him in November's election, have different views on housing and what role the state should play in mandating development.
