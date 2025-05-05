Multiple people dead, several missing in Del Mar ‘panga incident': Officials

Multiple people are dead and nine people are missing after a suspected panga boat overturned in Del Mar Monday morning, officials confirmed.

At around 6:30 a.m., a boat overturned just north of Torrey Pines State Beach with an estimated 18 people on board, with three confirmed dead and four people taken to the hospital, said Encinitas Deputy Fire Chief Jorge Sanchez.

Coast Guard is currently searching for 9 missing individuals off the Coast of Del Mar, California. Search began after receiving a report of an overturned vessel. pic.twitter.com/2N4sPXorUq — USCGNorCal (@USCGNorCal) May 5, 2025

Personnel from the San Diego Sheriff's Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Border Patrol, and lifeguards are assisting in the effort.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.