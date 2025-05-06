Suspected DUI driver arrested, victim ID'd in deadly I-805 crash near Mountain View

A 27-year-old man was behind bars Monday and facing DUI and vehicular-manslaughter charges in connection with a Mountain View-area freeway pileup that left another motorist dead over the weekend.

Markus Eugene Turner of San Diego was heading south on Interstate 805 shortly before 9 a.m. Saturday when the black Honda sedan he was driving veered off the roadway north of 43rd Street and struck a silver Toyota sedan parked on the right-hand shoulder, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Turner's car then crashed into two other vehicles, CHP public-affairs Officer Kimberly Gonzalez said.

The driver of the Toyota, 65-year-old Grasiela Gomez of Temecula, died at the scene of the wreck.

Paramedics took Turner, two people who had been riding in his car and one of the other involved motorists to a hospital for treatment of injuries ranging in severity from serious to minor, Gonzalez said.

Upon his release from medical care on Sunday, Turner was booked into San Diego Central Jail. He was being held on $130,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.