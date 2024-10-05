Terry Hoskins looks to upseat Sean Elo-Rivera in San Diego City Council's District 9

Sean Elo-Rivera is running to hold on to his seat representing one of the most diverse districts in San Diego. District 9 encompasses Kensington, City Heights, Mt. Hope and College Area. Terry Hoskins, a retired police community relations officer, is challenging the incumbent.

They are both Democrats, but the candidates diverge on fundamental issues, including homelessness, housing and the sales tax.

Sean Elo-Rivera, current District 9 San Diego City Councilmember

Current San Diego City Councilmember Sean Elo-Rivera hopes to continue presenting District 9. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Elo-Rivera said the cost of living and cost of housing crises are the most salient issues facing San Diego. Hoskins said the issue that is central to his race is one of "the big establishment against the people."

Elo-Rivera said his emphasis is on preventing people from falling into homelessness, as he continues his efforts to find shelter and housing space to address the city's shortage.

“I'm committed to that because I know what it feels like to live with housing insecurity," said Elo-Rivera. “The homelessness prevention programs that our city council established under my leadership. We put the motion forward to get that money into the budget and get that program established. It works."

Terry Hoskins, retired police community relations officer

District 9 candidate Terry Hoskins hopes to win over incumbent Sean Elo-Rivera. (NBC 7 San Diego)

Hoskins favors an all-encompassing "navigation center" and partnerships with organizations outside the city.

“You need to have a very vibrant navigation center that does a triage," said Hoskins. “Everybody's is different so you have to treat them as different and that's what a vibrant navigation center that is open 24 hours a day."

There is discord between the candidates when it comes to encampment bans and the proposed one-cent sales tax, as well. Elo-Rivera opposed the controversial camping ban ordinance in City Council, and defends that record. Hoskins supports the ban. Elo-Rivera is a proponent of the sales tax, while Hoskins stands firmly against it.

"There's a lack of trust and confidence in the city making financial decisions that is good for everyone,” said Hoskins.

Elo-Rivera said San Diego simply needs more revenue in order to provide services and fill a backlog. The city's Independent Budget Analyst has previously concurred.

“I told you that my No. 1 priority is addressing the cost of living issue. So I know that every penny matters. At the same time, San Diego elected leaders have to be honest with San Diegans about what it costs to run the city. And sadly, for a very long time, that was not the case,” said Elo-Rivera.