Where and How to Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in San Diego County

San Diego County received the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in December 2020.

The vaccine arrived first at Naval Medical Center San Diego, followed by Rady Children's Hospital, and UC San Diego Health.

Now, the county has expanded its vaccination sites.

San Diego County is currently administering vaccines to residents in its Phase 1A, which includes most health care professionals and public health staff, and those in Phase 1B who are 65 or older.

See below additional information on San Diego County's vaccine phases.

The county says those who are eligible for the vaccine should first contact their doctor or medical provider. If you can’t get a COVID-19 vaccine from your doctor, you can use one of the county vaccine sites.

Appointments are required to receive a vaccination.

All vaccine sites are weather permitted, call 211 to double-check which ones are open or visit this website.

Here's a look at all vaccination sites across San Diego.

County Community locations:

Appointment Instructions:

At the time of your appointment, you must present a photo ID/documentation that establishes you meet the eligibility requirements outlined above to receive a COVID-19 vaccination.

After your vaccine has been administered, you will be asked to remain at the location for a 15-minute observation period.

Before leaving, you will be provided a vaccination card with the date of your next dose.

You will be required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines for the duration of your visit.

To schedule an appointment at the locations below, click here or call 2-1-1.

El Cajon, 367 N. Magnolia Avenue, El Cajon, 92020

Escondido, 649 W. Mission Avenue, Escondido, 92025

Chula Vista, 690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista, 91911

Imperial Beach, 825 Imperial Beach Boulevard, Imperial Beach, 91932

San Diego, 3177 Ocean View Boulevard, San Diego, 92113

National City, 140 E. 12th Street, National City, 91950

Oceanside, 3708 Ocean Ranch Boulevard, Oceanside, CA 92056

Partner locations:

Rady Children's Hospital, 8001 Frost Street, San Diego, 92123 Click here for site-specific instructions



Sharp Grossmont Hospital/Grossmont Healthcare District, 9001 Wakarusa St., La Mesa, 91942 Click here for site-specific instructions



Sharp Coronado Hospital/City of Coronado, 1845 Strand Way Coronado, 92118 Click here for site-specific instructions



Vaccination Super Stations

UC San Diego Health - Petco Park Super Station, 1235 K Street, San Diego, 92101 Click here for site-specific instructions



Sharp Healthcare - South Bay Super Station- 565 Broadway, Chula Vista, CA 91910 (Old Sears location) Click here for site-specific instructions



Super stations aim to administer up to 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine every day, according to the county.

San Diego County hopes to have two new coronavirus vaccination "super stations" and at least five more community sites operational by next week, Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said Tuesday.

For further details, visit the county website.