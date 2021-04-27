Walk-Ins Now Welcome at All San Diego County-Run Vaccination Sites

From limited appointments to too many unfilled slots -- vaccine availability has taken a 180-degree turn in San Diego County, so officials are opening up all vaccination sites to walk-ins, a spokesperson announced Tuesday.

Anyone 16 and older who wants an appointment can now walk up to any San Diego County-run vaccination site and ask for a shot as soon as Tuesday, San Diego County spokesperson Michael Workman said. Walk-ins will be accommodated at each site while supplies last. NBC 7 has a list of vaccination sites here or below.

The new strategy will not affect the supply set aside for scheduled appointments. The county will still honor any existing appointments and future appointments can still be scheduled through the county website.

For example, SDSU has an additional 1,000 slots available for Tuesday, not including scheduled appointments. Anyone who wants a shot immediately can head to the SDSU location.

The shift comes as vaccine supply has steadied in San Diego County. Months ago, supply limitations were leading to canceled appointments and full closures of county-run vaccination sites.

Appointments aren't filling up as quickly as the county had hoped so they're shifting methods to make acquiring a vaccine as easy and convenient as possible, Workman said.

If you would rather schedule an appointment, search for appointment times and locations via the county’s website here. We also have a guide on where and how to get your COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego County.

According to San Diego County public health officials, more than 2.72 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the region and more than 2.53 million have been logged as administered.

As of April 26, the county said nearly 1.39 million San Diego County residents had gotten at least one dose of the two-dose vaccines, or 51.7% of those who are eligible.

The county’s goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of San Diego County residents age 16 and older. As of April 26, the county said 68.9% of the goal population has gotten at least one dose and 46.4% are fully vaccinated.

The county keeps its vaccination dashboard updated here.