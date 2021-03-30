Covid-19 Vaccine

New Vaccine Location to Open in Mountain View

The upcoming vaccination site is part of three locations San Diego County is opening this week

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez and Audra Stafford

Mountain View’s Educational Cultural Complex will soon be home to San Diego County’s latest COVID-19 vaccine site beginning Tuesday.

The upcoming central San Diego vaccination site is opening its doors just days before the county will expand its vaccine eligibility. On Thursday, adults 50 or older will be able to schedule an appointment for the shot and anyone 16 or older will be able to get their vaccines beginning April 15.

Right now, health care workers, individuals over the age of 65 and anyone ages 16 or older who are considered to be higher risk of contracting the virus due to medical conditions, living spaces or their work environments are able to get inoculated.

So far, about 33.8% of San Diego County residents over the age of 16 have been partially vaccinated while 20.6% of that population are fully vaccinated.

As part of the county’s effort to reach vulnerable populations in communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the virus, three vaccine sites will open this week, including Mountain View’s location.

Along with this site, the North Inland First United Methodist Church in Escondido and the Sherman Heights Community Center will administer vaccines beginning this week.

The Mountain View vaccine site will open at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at 4343 Ocean View Blvd. in San Diego. It will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

To see what vaccine appointments are available in San Diego County, click here.

