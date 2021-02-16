Extra Doses: Sharp Has 2,000 Leftover COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments

While the COVID-19 vaccine is in short supply in San Diego County, occasional scheduling issues, missed appointments and other factors leave a number of doses available at some vaccination sites.

NBC 7 will provide updates on the latest surplus appointments here. This story will be updated when the latest information becomes available. Keep checking back for details.

Vaccines Available:

Feb. 16: Sharp HealthCare has opened up 2,000 appointment slots at its county vaccine stations. Appointments are available for San Diego County residents 65 and older, and health care workers. Locations include: Grossmont Center Vaccination Super Station, Chula Vista Vaccination Super Station and a community site at Coronado. Find out each locations hours and availability here.

Feb. 15: San Diego Fire-Rescue says there are appointments available this week at two of their vaccination locations. Those 65 and older can schedule appointments Tuesday to Thursday through the SDFD's portal here. On Tuesday, SDFD said they may expand appointments to Friday as well, if there is still availability.

When you finally get your COVID-19 vaccine, you may be tempted to celebrate by posting a pic of your vaccine card on social media. Resist that urge. LX Host Nik Z talked with Sandra Guile of the International Association of Better Business Bureaus about how this could make you vulnerable to identity theft and other scams.