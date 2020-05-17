State-Run, County Testing Sites Around SD County

Testing sites managed by the California Department of Public Health and the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency have opened across San Diego to help the county reach its goal of COVID-19 testing of 5,200 tests per day.

The county has also deployed mobile testing sites in an effort to make testing widely available for priority populations.

Here's a look at all state-run and county-run testing sites.

State Testing Sites

State-run testing does not require a referral from a doctor. All state-run testing sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. If you are unable to schedule online, call (888) 634-1123.

The state-run testing sites are located at:

Chula Vista testing site is located at 565 Broadway, Chula Vista

County's Live Well Center in Escondido 649 W Mission Ave., Escondido

Tubman-Chavez Community Center located at 415 Euclid Ave, San Diego This site will open on May 19 and is a walk-in testing site.



San Diego County Assessor Office located at 200 S. Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon. This site will open on May 19 and is a walk-in testing site.



County Testing Sites

A referral and an appointment are necessary at all County testing locations. Appointments must be made by calling 211 and will be issued on a first-come, first-serve basis. Results should be made available within 24 to 48 hours.

The county testing sites are located at:

Euclid Health Center located at 292 Euclid Ave., San Diego The hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is open every Saturday. Only 70 tests will be made available. A doctor's referral will be needed.



San Diego County Credit Union Stadium (SDCCU) in Mission Valley located at 9449 Friars Rd, San Diego The hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will operate Monday through Saturday.



Live Well Center at Chula Vista located at 690 Oxford Street, Chula Vista The hours of operation will be from 1 to 7 p.m.



The migrant community is considered a vulnerable population and when calling 211 should let a nurse know of their insurance status to receive an appointment and be connected with a community health care provider, the county said.

To find community-run testing sites, click here to find one near you.

