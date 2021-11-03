First Children Receive COVID-19 Vaccine at Rady Children's Hospital

Several children between the ages of 5 and 11 received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital on Wednesday after federal authorities approved pediatric doses of the shots for younger kids.

On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in younger children, giving the green light to parents who wanted to get their young ones inoculated against the coronavirus.

Staff at Rady Children’s Hospital said the medical facility has so far received 1,000 pediatric doses of the vaccine and began to give children their shots at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Like the adult doses, the efficacy rate is near 90% and they're administered in two doses three weeks apart.

Some children were nervous about the needles administrating the vaccine, but with a swift pinch of the skin and the injection, it was over before they knew it.

"It was a sharp pain,” Troy Rozcyki recalled. “I flinched and it was all over.”

The boy’s mother, Julianna Rozcyki, said she was relieved to get her son vaccinated to keep him and their other family members safe.

"We wanted to continue to protect our family,” she told NBC 7. “We have immunocompromised family members, other medical risks in our family, so it’s exciting for us to protect not only him but our family.”

Another youngster who received the shot on Wednesday said she was glad to do her part in the fight against the coronavirus.

"We’ve been in this quarantine for almost two years now and it’s so crazy,” Madelyn Leonard said. “I just want COVID to go away. It’s caused a lot of trauma and mental health damage.”

Parents who would like to get their children inoculated are encouraged to check with their pediatricians first to see if appointments are available at their offices. Appointments to receive the vaccine at Rady Children’s Hospital are available online.