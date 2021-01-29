Need a Ride? SD County Public Transit Systems Offering Free Transportation to COVID-19 Vaccine Sites

Free rides are now offered by San Diego County public transportation systems to COVID-19 vaccine sites, the Metropolitan Transit System and North County Transit District announced.

Individuals with an email confirmation proving they are scheduled to get the vaccine will be eligible for a free ride to a vaccination site the day of their appointment. The confirmation can be shown via smartphone or be printed.

“As the county continues to ramp up vaccination efforts, we want to ensure San Diego residents have every opportunity to get to their appointment,” Nathan Fletcher, MTS Board Chair and Chair of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. “Our goal is to make sure our region is able to overcome this crisis and do all we can for the health and safety of residents. Offering free rides on transit is a crucial component in that effort and ensuring equity of access to the county vaccination centers.”

All vaccination sites in the county, from hospitals, super stations and other involved locations, will be included in the offer, it was announced Thursday.

“NCTD is excited to partner with MTS to allow free rides for the community as they travel to and from their vaccination appointment,” Tony Kranz, NCTD Board Chair and Encinitas Deputy Mayor, said in a statement. “The COVID-19 vaccinations are so important for our region to move forward from this pandemic. If NCTD and MTS can help by getting more people to their vaccination center, then that’s a win for the entire county and another step toward recovery.”

To help San Diegans get to their respective vaccine sites, MTS created a transit trip planner to help locals get to their appointments. All rides to and from appointments will be free seven days a week.

Currently, health care workers and individuals 65 and older are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in San Diego County. Appointments must be made online and walk-ins will not be accepted at any location.

For more information on San Diego County’s COVID-19 vaccine appointments, click here.