Tuesday is the 2024 Presidential Election and the last day to cast your ballot in San Diego County.

All Vote Centers or ballot drop boxes will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Any voter who is in line at a vote center or an official ballot drop box at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. However, no one can join the line after the 8 p.m. deadline. For those voting by mail, ensure your ballot will be postmarked by Nov. 5 for your vote to count.

So far, about 830,000 people have returned their mail-in ballots and another 42,000 voters have cast their ballots early and in person.

If you’re not registered to vote and want to participate in the election, you may visit any vote center to conditionally register and vote provisionally through Nov. 5.

We have what you need to know below:

When is the 2024 General Election in San Diego County?

Election Day for the 2024 General Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. San Diego County voters had the option of submitting their ballots early by either using drop boxes across the county or by voting at an official Vote Center.

Where can I find a vote center?

San Diego County has hundreds of locations across San Diego County. It is not necessary to go to a specific polling place. Instead, voters can head to the location most convenient for them to vote in person, drop off their completed mail ballots, or register to vote as a conditional voter.

Voters can check whether they are registered here.

Find a vote center near you with this map or this list

When are ballots due in San Diego County?

Ballots are due when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Anyone in line at a vote center by 8 p.m. on Election Day will be able to cast their ballot in person.

For those mailing their ballots through the USPS, ensure yours will be postmarked on Tuesday. If you're unsure, drop your ballot at a secure drop box location before 8 p.m.

Can I vote by mail this year?

Yes, voting by mail is encouraged. Every registered voter in California will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the 2024 General Election.

First, make sure your ballot is ready to go by signing and dating your return envelope and sealing your ballot inside.

Then, find a ballot-box dropoff location near you or return to any U.S. Postal Service blue box starting on Oct. 8.

Your return envelope must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar’s office within seven days following Election Day.

Can I vote online in San Diego County?

No, California does not allow online voting.