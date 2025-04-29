More US citizen immigration lawyers are being asked to leave the country

More U.S. citizens — including at least two San Diegans — have received letters from the Department of Homeland Security telling them to leave the country or risk being removed.

“It goes against everything we stand for as a country, a country that prides itself on freedom," Adam Peña told NBC 7.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Peña says he doesn't have freedom anymore in his own country.

“It is time for you to leave the United States. Further goes on to mention that if i do not leave, I would face criminal prosecution and or civil fines or penalties,” Peña said, referring to the letter.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Penalties for not leaving the country where he was born. Although a U.S. citizen, Peña said he fears when walking on the streets.

“I am carrying around my passport and or my birth certificate wherever I go,” Peña said.

Peña, an immigration attorney, is the second legal representative from La Maestra Community Health Center we talked to this month about getting these letters, even though they’re U.S citizens.

“It’s just crazy to me because even if they want to deport me, where would they deport me to?” Peña said.

In a statement to NBC a couple of weeks ago, DHS said some individuals may have received this email because their clients have used their address when they didn't have email access.

But Peña doesn’t think that’s the reason he got this email. He says he spends half of his time working on removal defense cases and representing detainees at the Otay Mesa Detention Center, so Immigration and Customs Enforcement has his email.

“I do believe this email was sent intentionally to immigration advocates around the country to instill fear and intimidation among immigration advocate community,” Peña said.

In a statement to NBC, the California Bar association told us:

“The state bar is deeply troubled by reports that immigration attorneys, who are U.S. citizens, are receiving parole termination notices from the department of homeland security. These intimidating notices - particularly those threatening 'potential law enforcement actions' - are potentially interfering with attorneys' ability to fulfill their ethical and professional responsibilities to their clients and may create a chilling effect on legal representation in immigration matters.”

“I am not backing down. I am going to keep fighting for their due process and those that are not detained. I will keep telling them they have constitutional rights in this country,” Peña said.