Commerce Secretary Lutnick says one trade deal is done, but waiting on approval from unnamed country's leaders

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick on Tuesday teased that the Trump administration has reached its first trade deal, but said it was not fully finalized and declined to name the country involved.

"I have a deal done, done, done, done, but I need to wait for their Prime Minister and their parliament to give its approval, which I expect shortly," Lutnick told CNBC's Brian Sullivan.

Lutnick did say that he was not dealing directly with China, saying that those negotiations were in the "portfolio" of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"My portfolio is the rest of the world's trade deals," Lutnick said.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.