Police chase through entire county concludes at border with tragic ending

A 38-year-old man was killed by a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit that unfolded from San Clemente to the San Ysidro Port of Entry last weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded Saturday to a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado traveling at a high rate of speed, which led to an attempted traffic stop, then a pursuit, according to the agency.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers attempted a second traffic stop on the truck at the San Ysidro border, the CHP said.

According to officials, the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the stop and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man was not immediately available.

A motive behind the pursuit and shooting was unclear.