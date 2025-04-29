California Highway Patrol

Police chase through entire county concludes at border with tragic ending

The California Highway Patrol officers began the chase after getting reports of a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado traveling at a high rate of speed in San Clemente

By City News Service

A close-up of a CHP vehicle
CHP

A 38-year-old man was killed by a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound after a pursuit that unfolded from San Clemente to the San Ysidro Port of Entry last weekend, authorities said Tuesday.

California Highway Patrol officers responded Saturday to a 2021 Chevrolet Colorado traveling at a high rate of speed, which led to an attempted traffic stop, then a pursuit, according to the agency.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and officers attempted a second traffic stop on the truck at the San Ysidro border, the CHP said.

According to officials, the driver suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound during the stop and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man was not immediately available.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

A motive behind the pursuit and shooting was unclear.

This article tagged under:

California Highway Patrol
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us