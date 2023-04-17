Port-a-Potty Driver Flips, Outback Bursts Into Flames After Miramar Crash

At least one person was hospitalized Monday after a fiery multi-vehicle crash near Miramar, according to authorities.

The wreck took place before 7 a.m. Monday on Miramar Road near the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 805, according to the California Highway Patrol.

One truck and two cars were involved in the collision. The truck, which was carrying a Port-a-Potty, went off the road flipped, ending up in a gully. The two cars appeared to collide, with one of them catching fire, according to the San Diego Police Department. The car that caught fire, a maroon Subaru Outback, was charred over most of the vehicle, which had been damaged in both the rear and the front of the car. The other car in the crash was a blue Toyota, and it suffered extensive front-end damage.

After the incident, a woman with a head wound was strapped to a gurney with her spine secured before being loaded into an ambulance and taken to a local hospital.

It was unknown what caused the crash as an investigation was ongoing. Lanes were closed after the crash for several hours.