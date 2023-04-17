Rescue Crews Team Up to Reach Horse Who Fell 100-Feet Down a Jamul Cliff

Animal rescue crews were working Monday to figure out how to hoist an eight-year-old horse out of a ravine after he fell 100 feet off a cliff in a remote area of Jamul.

The retired thoroughbred named Dobby slipped on a rock and fell 100 feet down a cliff Sunday evening, said Mandy Morrell, who was riding the Hollenbeck Canyon trail with her neighbors when the accident happened. The horse's owner was able to jump off Dobby before he slipped down the hillside and then tumbled several times before becoming stuck at the base.

A rescue team made up of crews from the San Diego Humane Society, Border Patrol and Cal Fire San Diego hiked around 5 miles to reach the "horse "sweet boy," who was standing on a slope and injured.

"He has a lot of cuts and gashes on him and um, they were able to give him first aid and they gave him some care last night," Morrell said. "They brought him out food and water and blanketed him overnight."

Morrell said Dobby hasn't been fully assessed by a veterinarian yet but they're hopeful the wounds appear superficial. Dobby's rider, who does competitive jumping with Dobby, was uninjured.

The plan was to use a helicopter to hoist him out of the area on Monday, but poor flight conditions prevented them from doing so. Crews may try to drag him from the canyon, Morrell said.

