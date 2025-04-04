Trump Administration

Nationwide ‘Hands Off' Trump/Musk protests Saturday include 6 in San Diego County

Organizers of what is expected to be the largest local rally against the Trump administration, at Civic Center Plaza in San Diego, said they expect to attract 10,000-plus people.

By City News Service

Sindicatos demandan a Trump por poner fin a negociación colectiva de empleados federales
EFE

A series of protests taking place nationwide Saturday against Trump administration policies will include several gatherings in San Diego County, including one that organizers expect to attract more than 10,000 people to downtown San Diego.

The "Hands Off" protests will rally against the administration's handling of federal programs and mass federal employee firings, as well as Elon Musk's involvement through the Department of Government Efficiency.

Organizers of the national movement call it an effort "to stop the most brazen power grab in modern history. Trump, Musk and their billionaire cronies are orchestrating an all-out assault on our government, our economy and our basic rights."

President Trump has yet to comment on what organizers are calling a "mass mobilization day," but the White House announced it is rescheduling one of its annual spring garden tour dates Saturday due to the large anti-Trump demonstration expected to take place near 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

"Anyone who thinks protests, lawsuits and lawfare will deter President Trump must have been sleeping under a rock for the past several years," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement on Friday. "President Trump will not be deterred from delivering on the promises he made to make our federal government more efficient and more accountable to the hardworking American taxpayers across the country who overwhelmingly re-elected him."

Perhaps the largest local demonstration will happen at noon at the Civic Center Plaza just outside San Diego City Hall.

Local elected officials and community activists are expected to attend the rally, which will culminate with a march towards the Hall of Justice.

Along with local leaders, organizers of the downtown protest said residents affected by the administration's policies are expected to participate.

"San Diegans who are veterans, who are postal workers and teachers, who rely on Social Security, Medicaid or Medicare, and who are horrified at the Trump-Musk billionaire takeover of our government are coming together to protest the Trump administration's attacks on the rights and services they depend upon, many of them for survival" said Angela Benson, a member of the organizing coalition.

Other "Hands Off!" rallies set to take place throughout the county on Saturday include:

  • Borrego Springs, at Christmas Circle Community Park, starting at 10 a.m.
  • Carlsbad, at Tamarack Beach, Carlsbad Boulevard and Pine Avenue, starting at 10 a.m.
  • Encinitas, at Encinitas Boulevard and El Camino, starting at 11 a.m.;
  • Oceanside, at North Coast Highway and Pier View Way, starting at 9:30 a.m.; and
  • Rancho Bernardo, outside the Rancho Bernardo Town Center at 16861 Bernardo Center Drive, starting at 12:30 p.m.

