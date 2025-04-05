Woman swept off Mission Beach jetty still recovering in hospital, family says

The family of a woman who was seriously injured in an accident in Mission Beach is speaking out.

Last week, Diana Torroledo and her boyfriend, Ali Aghdaei, were on the jetty when they were overtaken by the high surf.

Aghdaei shared one of the photos he captured of Torroledo before their walk along the jetty.

“We were just taking pictures, recording videos and just chilling, and all of the sudden a big wave came and knocked us out,” Aghdaei said.

Despite sustaining some injuries, Aghdaei was able to regain his balance.

Lifeguard Lt. Rick Romero with San Diego Fire Rescue said a guard at the South Mission Tower saw the man and woman get washed off the rocks at the jetty around 6:30 p.m.

According to San Diego lifeguard, that day's conditions along the jetty were treacherous, with waves reaching higher than 8 feet.

“I just lost my teeth and just used my hand to just keep my balance,” Aghdaei said.

His girlfriend suffered more serious injuries.

“Her head hit a rock, so she was unconscious from that moment,” Aghdaei said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said a guard at the South Mission tower saw them get washed off and sent a rescue boat and additional resources to help.

Torroledo was airlifted to the hospital. She suffered multiple fractures across her body and face, as well as a brain hemorrhage.

Her sister flew from Colombia after hearing about the accident.

“I needed to share the news with my parents. Right when I called them, the hospital was calling my mom,” Carolina Echeverry, Torroledo's sister, told NBC 7.

She said it’s a miracle to find her sister alive.

“We believe in God, and truly these kinds of events put everything in perspective to realize that there is someone much bigger who sustains us daily,” Echeverry said.

Torroledo lives in New Jersey and works in New York as a makeup artist. Her friend said they want to bring to light to her story to support her, just as she would anyone else.

“She’s the kindest, sweetest, most thoughtful, generous person,” Ana Siguenca said.

Torroledo's boyfriend thanks all the lifeguards and first responders who rendered aid that night. He said he would like to meet them one day to personally thank them for their heroic efforts.

Torroledo remains in the hospital but is out of intensive care. Her recovery is expected to take several weeks.