Person Hospitalized, Dog Injured in 2-Alarm Fire at National City High-Rise Condo

One person was hospitalized and several dogs received emergency aid following a fire on the eighth floor of a high-rise building in National City early Monday.

The National City Fire Department received a notice of a ringing alarm around 3:40 a.m. and responded to a high-rise building on the 800 block of National City Boulevard. There, firefighters noticed smoke coming from a unit on the eighth floor and evacuated the 13-story building as they battled the blaze, according to Robert Hernandez, Battalion Chief of the National City Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed firefighters carrying at least one person to safety. Hernandez confirmed the occupant of the unit where the fire came from was lifted out of the structure by crews and hospitalized due to unspecified injuries.

Firefighters were told there were at least three dogs in the burning unit and all made it out of the high-rise safely. One dog was given oxygen by a firefighter and all three dogs were treated with first aid. They are now under the care of the National City Police Department, according to Hernandez.

OnScene.TV A dog receives oxygen from a firefighter after being rescued from a high-rise fire in National City on Monday, April 17, 2023.

OnScene.TV Smoke coming from a unit on the eighth floor of a high-rise building in National City, as seen on Monday, April 17, 2023.

In addition to the burning unit, three other units were under extensive water damage and the residents of those homes will be displaced until further notice.

It is unclear what started the fire. The investigation is ongoing.