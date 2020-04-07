Employee Claims Escondido Del Taco Isn’t Protecting Workers from Coronavirus

Employees at the Del Taco on West Valley Parkway in Escondido are concerned about exposure to the coronavirus and they say the owners aren’t doing enough to protect them.

Jasmin Johnson has proudly worked at the restaurant since 2018, but after a recent leave of absence for surgery, Johnson doesn't know when she'll return.

She and other Del Taco employees at the Escondido location are concerned a coworker may have been exposed to coronavirus while at a second job at the Escondido Albertson's where someone tested positive for COVID-19.

“I'm being the voice for everybody else who's scared to speak up,” said Johnson. “I told them I did not feel safe going back in to work.”

Del Taco corporate issued a statement saying, “The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority. All of our restaurants are following our strict employee sick policy ensuring employees who are ill stay home until completely healthy. In support of our teams, we have established policies and procedures to accommodate any employee impacted by COVID-19. To date, we have not been informed by any employee at this location that they have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.”

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the Director of Public Health Services for the San Diego County Health and Human Services said the county sends a letter to a business if there is a positive case, then relies on the business to notify employees -- as well as make sure employees are not going to work sick.

Wooten adds employees who may have come in contact with a positive person can do one of two things.

“Individuals can stay home on a 14-day quarantine period or do symptom watch. If symptoms develop then those individuals would stay at home," she said.

That's not enough, said Johnson, a 30-year-old mother of two. She says in addition to employees being forced to work when sick, she’s worried about asymptomatic coworkers who are able to transmit the virus and the possibility of bringing the virus home to her family.

When asked about her worst fear, Johnson said, “Potential death! You know, I mean some people might be strong enough and they can fight it, but what if the ones that aren't, they die and it's because of me.”

It’s important to note NBC 7 has not been able to confirm if Johnson's coworker had close contact with the positive Albertson's employee who tested positive.

But Albertson's issued a statement saying, "Following CDC guidelines, our Crisis Response Team may recommend that additional members of the store team self-quarantine. "