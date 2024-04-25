Fragments of decomposed whale washes ashore in La Jolla

Fragments of a heavily-decomposed whale carcass washed ashore near the La Jolla Shores Hotel Wednesday night, a city of San Diego spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The carcass was believed to be an 18-foot whale, San Diego spokesperson Jose Ysea said.

NOAA scientists were called to take samples of the whale and determine where it could have come from. The decomposition was making it difficult for the researchers to tell much about the whale immediately, NOAA spokesperson Michael Milstein said.

The carcass was expected to be cleared from the beach sometime Thursday morning. Ysea said a team has been requested for removal.

Two months ago, a thin, 24-foot-long juvenile gray whale washed ashore near the popular Marine Room restaurant located less than a half-mile away from where the carcass washed up Wednesday. That whale was towed away to a UCSD Research Institute.

Back in December of 2023, the carcass of an endangered fin whale washed ashore in San Diego's Pacific Beach. That whale had killer whale bite marks over its body, which may have led to its death, according to NOAA. The 52-foot whale body was towed to sea and tracked by a satellite buoy for research purposes.