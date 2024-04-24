County warns of fake Botox injections after San Diego woman sickened

San Diego County health officials issued a warning this week about counterfeit versions of botulinum toxin, often referred to as Botox, after a possible local botulism case.

A woman from San Diego County purchased what appeared to be Botox online from an unlicensed source and took it to a "Botox Party" in Mexico, where she was injected with the product last month, the county said in a news release on Tuesday.

The next day, she experienced a headache, blurred vision, voice hoarseness and felt weak, which are symptoms consistent with botulism: an illness caused by a toxin that attacks the body's nervous system and is "rare and sometimes fatal," according to Dr. Ankita Kadakia, county deputy public health officer.

“That’s why it is vital you go to the emergency department immediately if you have symptoms, so doctors can administer an antitoxin. It is also important that if you get Botox, or one of the other similar products, you buy it from an accredited source," Kadakia said in Tuesday's news release.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also reported Tuesday that 22 cases of botulism — all related to counterfeit or mishandled Botox — are being investigated in 11 states. Half of the people were hospitalized, and none of them have died, the CDC added. Two of the cases were in California, the county said.

Other symptoms of botulism include drooping eyelids, double vision, slurred speech, and difficulty moving the eyes, breathing and swallowing. Although symptoms can appear days or weeks after the injection, they usually start around three days after being exposed, according to the CDC.

If you are considering Botox injections, the county says you should check if your provider has a license, which can be verified here, and make sure the staff is trained for injections. The county also says to ask the provider how they got the product and if it is FDA-approved.

For more details about botulism, visit the CDC's website here.