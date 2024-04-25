San Diego Weather: Chance for drizzle, light rain; gusty winds in mountains

San Diegans can expect a chance for some drizzle and light showers early Thursday with gusty winds in the afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

Rain will be light from the coast to the valleys with 0.10 inches or less. Rain in our mountains is expected to be around 0.25, the NWS said.

"Most chance for showers is going to be this morning, it'll be very light, nothing heavy," NBC 7's Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said. "Temperatures will be cool and it'll be very windy for the mountains and deserts."

Gust southwest to west winds are expected in the mountains and deserts through Friday. Peak wind gusts will be 50 to 65 mph. A wind advisory is in effect for those regions until Friday night.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

That warm spring weather is just a memory now. Gusty winds, spotty showers, and much below normal temperatures are expected through Friday. Good news though, the weekend will be warmer with less cloud cover 😎 pic.twitter.com/GQo8ZrlPJP — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 24, 2024

Thursday night we can expect another chance for showers.

"Later tonight we can have another chance for some very light showers and potentially into Friday morning again," Parveen said.

Temperatures will stay 5-10 degrees below normal for this time of the year with Thursday and Friday being the coolest.

Over the weekend we gradually clear out. Sunday will be the better of the two days with more sun and warmer temperatures. So far, next week starts warm with a pleasant weather pattern.

Thursday temperatures: