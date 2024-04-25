MLB

OnFriar Podcast: Staying even keel during San Diego Padres up-and-down start

Kyle Glaser helps us with some perspective on the season

By Derek Togerson

The Padres have, at times this year, looked like a legitimate World Series contender and a team in the middle of a rebuild. Somewhere in the middle, the truth lies.

National baseball writer Kyle Glaser joins the OnFriar Podcast to help us sort out exactly what this team is now, what it needs, and what it's capable of (and explains why yes, splitting at Coors Field is OK!).

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

