Brunt of Spring Storm Over, But Remnants Will Make for Wet Morning Commute

A spring storm dumped measurable rain on San Diego County and brought with it windy conditions and cool temperatures that are continuing Tuesday morning.

Although not as severe as Monday, Tuesday’s storm remnants will make for a wet morning commute as the showers continue to pass through the region. With localized flooding reported in some parts of the county and increased risks for hydroplaning, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned drivers to travel safely while behind the wheel.

“Still some showers, but these will be drying up closer to lunchtime and through the afternoon,” Parveen said in her forecast.

Winds will also slowly die down, she added.

“It might be a little bit breezy here and there, but not like it was yesterday,” Parveen said. “Winds are going to be much lighter today for the coast and inland valleys.”

Temperatures will remain chilly with coastal communities and inland valleys staying in the 60s, mountains in the mid-40s and deserts in the low 70s.

The drier conditions won’t last long, though. Parveen said more wet weather could be in store for parts of the region later this week.

“By early Thursday morning, there’s a possibility that we can have maybe some sprinkles or a passing light shower for parts of the county, mostly at the coast and inland valleys,” she said.