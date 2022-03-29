forecast

Brunt of Spring Storm Over, But Remnants Will Make for Wet Morning Commute

The dry conditions won't last very long since there's a chance for more inclement weather later this week

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A spring storm dumped measurable rain on San Diego County and brought with it windy conditions and cool temperatures that are continuing Tuesday morning.

Although not as severe as Monday, Tuesday’s storm remnants will make for a wet morning commute as the showers continue to pass through the region. With localized flooding reported in some parts of the county and increased risks for hydroplaning, NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen warned drivers to travel safely while behind the wheel.

“Still some showers, but these will be drying up closer to lunchtime and through the afternoon,” Parveen said in her forecast.

Winds will also slowly die down, she added.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It might be a little bit breezy here and there, but not like it was yesterday,” Parveen said. “Winds are going to be much lighter today for the coast and inland valleys.”

Temperatures will remain chilly with coastal communities and inland valleys staying in the 60s, mountains in the mid-40s and deserts in the low 70s.

The drier conditions won’t last long, though. Parveen said more wet weather could be in store for parts of the region later this week.

Local

coronavirus 44 mins ago

San Diego County Reports 97 New COVID-19 Cases, Four More Virus Deaths

Russia-Ukraine Crisis 7 hours ago

‘I Can't Process It': Russian UCSD Student Worries for Loved Ones in Ukraine

“By early Thursday morning, there’s a possibility that we can have maybe some sprinkles or a passing light shower for parts of the county, mostly at the coast and inland valleys,” she said.

This article tagged under:

forecastSan Diego Countyweathersan diego weatherrain
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us