Mountain lion on the mend at Ramona Wildlife Facility

A young mountain lion is making a "promising recovery" at the Ramona Wildlife Center after being hit by a car and suffering severe injuries earlier this year, the San Diego Humane Society said Saturday.

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife brought the male cub to the facility on Jan. 15 after he was found on a roadside in Orange County and initially taken to an animal hospital in Lake Forest. Authorities later took him to the Ramona center for specialized rehabilitation by an SDHS Project Wildlife team.

X-rays showed a skull fracture, "along with significant head and eye trauma," the SDHS said, adding that the cub was experiencing lameness in his left hind leg.

"To support his recovery, the team provided intensive treatment, including pain management, nutritional support and around-the-clock monitoring," SDHS officials said.

With his condition improving, SDHS team members placed the cub in an outdoor enclosure where he could safely regain his strength while minimizing human interaction.

"Now, after 80 days of expert care, the mountain lion is showing signs of readiness to return to the wild," the SDHS said Saturday. "He is exhibiting natural survival behaviors, such as avoiding human presence and successfully hunting for food."

The animal must gain additional weight and meet essential benchmarks for his long-term survival before being released, the SDHS said.

Autumn Nelson, operations manager at the Ramona Wildlife Center, said her group will work closely with state wildlife officials to determine the best timing for his return to the wild.

"Our job here is to set him up for success, to ensure he can fend for himself and stay away from human conflict," Nelson said.

The Project Wildlife program is the primary resource for wild animal rehabilitation in San Diego County, according to the SDHS. Officials say the organization gives more than 10,000 injured, orphaned and sick wild animals a second chance each year.

At its Ramona Campus, the SDHS cares for apex predators and animals such as bears, bobcats, coyotes, eagles, hawks and owls. The facility will also treat mountain lions, "under special case-by-case authorization," the SDHS said.