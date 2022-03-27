Storm System Bringing Rain to San Diego County on Monday

A Pacific storm system is expected to hit San Diego County Monday bringing rain and a few thunderstorms.

Light showers are expected to arrive along the coast around rush hour Monday morning and heavier showers are expected to follow about midday, the NWS said.

A break may develop Monday afternoon, except along the coastal slopes of the mountains, where upslope flow may support continued rain and high elevation snowfall.

A second wave of the storm will develop Monday night through Tuesday, which could bring thunderstorm potential through the overnight hours.

Heavier rainfall will start to develop through afternoon. Another round of heavy rain will be coupled with thunderstorm potential Monday night-Tuesday morning. @nbcsandiego pic.twitter.com/AwfyjmXEr1 — Brooke Martell (@BrookeMartell) March 27, 2022

Right now, rainfall estimates for the coast and inland valleys are sitting between 0.5 to 1.5 inches while mountain communities could receive nearly 2 inches of rain, NBC 7's Brooke Martell said.

Any heavy snowfall was expected to be above 6,000 feet, the NWS said.

On Thursday and Friday, an inside slider may bring a few showers and gusty winds to the region, but any rain amounts were expected to be light, the NWS said.

High temperatures along the coast Sunday were predicted to be 64 to 69 degrees with overnight lows of 49 to 54. Inland valley highs were expected to be 72 to 77 with overnight lows of 45 to 52.

Highs in the mountains were expected to be 67 to 75 with overnight lows of 38 to 45, and highs in the deserts will be 90 to 95 with overnight lows of 53 to 62.