Unanswered Questions about USL San Diego

We know USL San Diego will begin play in March 2020. Beyond that, not a whole lot is set in stone.

After the team's announcement on Tuesday, here are some of the notable unanswered questions:

What will the team be called?

At some point this fall co-founder Warren Smith and Executive VP of Soccer Landon Donovan will announce the team's name. They have received suggestions from fans, and Donovan said whatever it ends up being, it will make the city proud.

Warren resisted the urge to give up a major hint, but did say it will be in line with the love people in San Diego have for their community.

He also assured fans at Tuesday's event that the word 'United' will not be included.

Who will be their head coach?

The first guess is Donovan. That's been speculated about since the beginning. As Executive VP of Soccer he is putting together the roster - which he wants to represent the local area. Right now he says that's his focus, but did leave open the possibility for another role when NBC 7 asked him about the prospect of coaching.

"There is a hope and a possibility that there's more to come later. But at this point I'm focused on building a great team and we'll see what happens in the next few months. But for now I'm happy with the role and working hard at it."

Where is their long-term home?

The short-term answer is Torero Stadium. Smith wanted to follow in the footsteps of the Legion rugby team, and create an energetic environment at a smaller venue. They passed on playing at SDCCU Stadium in favor of a place with a tenth of the capacity - Torero Stadium would hold under 8,000 fans.

With SDSU moving forward on a new Mission Valley stadium, a new home building could be available in 2022. Smith said he has had multiple conversations with Aztec Athletic Director J.D. Wicker. SDSU is making plans with partners like this in mind. And Smith sees it as a possible fit.

"If there's an opportunity for us to potentially partner together and deliver a high level soccer experience we're gonna be all ears. Right now the focus is all about creating a brand, developing relationships with fans, then ultimately growing together with them."

Is there potential for them to move from the USL to Major League Soccer?

It sure seems like it. You don't have to look past Smith to see why. In 2012 he co-founded Sacramento Republic, who entered the USL in 2014. They instantly had great fan support and won a title in their first season. Fast forward five years and they are on the doorstep of becoming an MLS club.

So you have Smith, who launched a team that is expected to make the jump from USL to Major League Soccer. And you have Donovan, who has been trying to bring a MLS franchise to town. If a stadium deal with SDSU comes together, the ingredients could be there for a move from USL to MLS.