Man charged with drug felonies after he and 3 others, two of whom died, overdose in North Park

A 63-year-old man who distributed fentanyl that led to the overdose deaths of two people in North Park has been charged by federal prosecutors, it was announced Thursday.

Scott Anthony Sargent is accused of providing fentanyl that killed two victims on Nov. 10, 2022, described in court records only as Z.W. and M.L.

First responders found the two dead victims inside a bedroom, along with Sargent and another person who also overdosed, but recovered.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the drugs Sargent allegedly bought and distributed were a mix of fentanyl and para-fluorofentanyl, a synthetic opioid analgesic analog of fentanyl. The same mixture was found in Sargent's backpack and duffel bag at the residence where the fatalities occurred, as well as inside his storage unit, according to prosecutors.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Sargent is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was ordered held without bond during his initial court appearance on Thursday in San Diego federal court.