Ex-San Diego nonprofit executive pleads guilty to stealing over $400K for personal use

A former San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation executive who prosecutors say stole more than $400,000 from the nonprofit pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal wire fraud charge.

Katherine Lu Acquista, 47, of Escondido, who previously served as the EDC's director of operations and accounting, used her access to the EDC's bank accounts, credit cards, checkbook and payroll system to siphon money from the organization, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege the thefts were concealed through false entries Acquista made in the EDC's accounting system, such as fake charges for maintenance, repairs, office supplies or other recurring charges. She also put personal expenses on the nonprofit's credit card and issued checks to herself. The total loss to EDC was $433,275.89, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Acquista is slated for sentencing in July.

San Diego U.S. Attorney Tara McGrath said in a statement, "This defendant took funds that were supposed to make San Diego a stronger business community and spent them on herself."