San Diego High Special Ed. Teacher Sentenced to Prison for Sex Assault of Student

A San Diego High School special education teacher convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old student was sentenced Wednesday to a decade in state prison.

Juan Carlos Herrera, 49, changed his plea to guilty in August. He was facing 11 felony charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct and multiple sex crimes charges involving a minor.

Herrera will serve 10 years in state prison and will have to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Prosecutors said Herrera assaulted his victim, who was a San Diego High student but not a student of Herrera's, on an "almost daily basis" between February 2018 and March of 2019.

Special Ed. Teacher Pleads Not Guilty to Sex Crimes Involving Minor

A 49-year-old high school special education teacher pleaded not guilty to sex crimes involving a 15-year-old student. NBC 7’s Catherine Garcia has more. (Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019)

The assault started when the victim was 15 years old and continued when she was 16.

Prosecutors said Herrera threatened to cut off the girl's arms and legs and do other harm if she told anyone what was happening, prosecutors said.

The investigation was launched when the victim's mother called police reporting inappropriate text messages on her daughter's phone.

Neither the victim or her family were present at Herrera's sentencing, but the victim's mother and grandmother both wrote letters to the court.

The victim's mother called Herrera a "predatory pedophile who used his position as an educator to commit sexual crimes against my daughter," and said he deserves no mercy.

The victim's grandmother said Herrera was a "soulless, heartless and inhumane, perverted pedophile who took advantage of his position as a teacher."

Student Describes High School Teacher Accused of Sex Crimes

A 49-year-old high school teacher has been arrested for alleged sex crimes with a 15-year-old student. NBC 7’s Liberty Zabala has more. (Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019)

Herrera was allowed to make a statement and began by asking the victim and her family for forgiveness before he was cut off by San Diego Superior Court Judge Polly H. Shamoon, who said "They're not going to forgive you. Go on from there.''

San Diego High School Principal Francisca Del Carmen-Aguilar sent a letter to parents following the arrest. In it, she said, “Please rest assured that we are doing everything possible to continue our focus on your student’s education while supporting them during this difficult situation.”

Parents were advised to contact fdelcarmen@sandi.net or call the district’s Quality Assurance at 619-725-7211, SDPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at (619) 531-2210, or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477 if they have any concerns or questions.