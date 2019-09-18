San Diego Woman Claims Half-Billion-Dollar Mega Millions Prize

A San Diego woman is $340 million richer after cashing in her winning Mega Millions ticket she purchased at a deli near Sorrento Valley.

Laarni Bibal picked up a quick pick ticket at the Sorrento Deli Mart at 10920 Roselle Street on June 7. The next day, she heard a winning ticket had been purchased at her favorite store.

"My heart started beating really fast," Bibal told the California State Lottery.

Sure enough, the winning numbers 27, 68, 17, 19, 40 and the Mega number 2 matched the numbers on her ticket.

Lottery officials said Bibal's lucky ticket was worth a cool $522 million. She chose the cash option which netted her $340 million before federal taxes are applied.

Bibal said she took some time before claiming her winnings, but plans to pay off some debt and buy a home with her new fortune.

She told lottery officials she hid the winning ticket in a secret hiding place while she waited to claim her prize. When asked where that secret place was, Bibal said, "I can't tell you. The secret hiding place is still a secret."

Mega Millions is one of two national lottery games. It's played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. The last jackpot was won in Missouri on March 12, with a $50 million prize.

The largest jackpot in U.S. history was a $1.5 billion Mega Millions jackpot won in October 2018 by one player in South Carolina. The second-largest prize for Mega Millions was $656 million for the March 30, 2012, drawing, in which there were three winning tickets.