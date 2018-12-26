San Diegans made a quick getaway to the mountains Tuesday to experience a rare Christmas Day snow.

A winter storm brought anywhere from a half-inch to two inches of snow to mountains with elevations above 5,000 feet, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

Desiree McDonald and her mother, Janet, from Fallbrook, decided they had to see the snow for themselves after hearing the forecast.

“Just majestic beauty. I mean, seriously, how could you not be happy on Christmas with this behind you?” Desiree said as she stood in front of a freshly dusted mountainside on the way to Julian.

In Mount Laguna, which saw the most snow in San Diego County, visitors hit the slopes with sleds in hand and kids built snowmen and threw snowballs.

Palomar Mountain was topped with a half-inch of fresh snow, according to Parveen.

The same storm system dumped more than an inch of rain in Ramona and .8 inches of rain in Escondido. Bonsall and Fallbrook received about .75 inches of rain and about a half-inch of rain fell on Alpine and Poway. San Diego’s coastal areas, including Carlsbad, Encinitas and Oceanside saw anywhere from .2 to .6 inches of rain.

While snow from this storm won’t last long, Parveen said locals may be able to enjoy the white weather for a few more days.

Take a look at photos of San Diego’s white Christmas: